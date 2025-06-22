MillenniumPost
PM Modi speaks to Iranian President Pezeshkian

BY PTI22 Jun 2025 5:00 PM IST
X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and called for immediate de-escalation of Iran's conflict with Israel through dialogue and diplomacy.

The phone conversation between Modi and Pezeshkian came hours after the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran that triggered a wider regional conflict.

In a social media post, Modi said he expressed "deep concern" at the recent escalations.

"Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations," Modi said.

"Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," he said.

PTI

