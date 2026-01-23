PM Modi speaks to Brazil’s Lula, says ties key for interests of Global South

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with the two leaders reviewing the momentum in bilateral ties and discussing regional and global developments amid wider tariff tensions involving the United States under President Donald Trump.



In a post on X, Modi said the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership was “poised to scale new heights in the year ahead” and stressed that close coordination between the two countries was important for the Global South. “Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon,” the prime minister wrote.

According to an official statement, Modi received a call from Lula and both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the partnership. They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and underlined the importance of reformed multilateralism in dealing with shared challenges.

Recalling their meetings last year in Brasilia and South Africa, the leaders noted progress across areas such as trade and investment, technology, defence, energy, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties.

Lula had confirmed in August that he would pay a state visit to India in early 2026.