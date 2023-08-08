PM Modi slams opposition alliance ahead of no-confidence motion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition is a reflection of mutual distrust among INDIA bloc parties as they want to test who is with their proposal and who is not, sources said.

In his address to party MPs at the BJP parliamentary meeting, he described the opposition alliance as 'ghamandia' (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party's Rajya Sabha members for the "semi-final" win in voting on the Delhi services bill.

PM Modi, sources said, noted that some opposition members had described the voting in Rajya Sabha as a semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he exuded confidence about the BJP's prospects in the national elections.

The Delhi services bill secured parliamentary approval on Monday after the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious measure that will give the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital, with the BJP-led NDA thwarting opposition challenge in the keenly-watched numbers game.

With the ruling party certain to defeat the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, where it enjoys a strong majority, PM Modi told party MPs hit "sixers" on the last ball before the 2024 polls.

He also referred to his 2018 speech in which he had wryly wished to the Opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against his government in 2023.

In a swipe at opposition parties, the prime minister said their leaders speak of social justice but harmed it most with their dynastic, appeasement and corrupt politics.

He reiterated his call for corruption, and dynastic and appeasement politics to quit India.