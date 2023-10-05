PM Modi slams Congress government in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Ashok Gehlot government over the issue of corruption, saying the "paper leak mafia" has ruined the future of lakhs of youth in Rajasthan and they are demanding justice.

Addressing a rally here, he also referred to the 'red diary', saying it contains "every black act of corruption by the Congress" and to expose it, the BJP government will have to be formed in the state.

He was referring to an alleged red diary possessed by sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha, who had claimed that financial transactions of the chief minister were recorded in it.

The prime minister also charged that the Congress neither cares about farmers nor soldiers. "They can't see anything except the chair and Congress loves its vote bank more than the interest of the people," he said.

The BJP, he said, aims to make Rajasthan the number one state in tourism and will take development to every corner of the state on forming the government.

Assembly polls are due in Rajasthan later this year.