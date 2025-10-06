PM Modi says India committed to providing any assistance required

MillenniumPost
BY MPost6 Oct 2025 1:07 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing and asserted that as a friendly neighbour

and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required.

At least 40 people have been killed in different places of eastern Nepal till Sunday morning and five have gone missing due to landslides and floods triggered by downpour since last night.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time.”

“As a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required,” he said.

