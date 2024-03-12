PM Modi promises to double pace of implementing infra projects

Gurugram (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday criticised the opposition Congress and its allies for their negativity, while pledging to accelerate infrastructure projects to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. He inaugurated the 19 km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, which will reduce travel time between Delhi and Gurugram.



Modi highlighted his government’s proactive approach to infrastructure, with projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore initiated or completed in less than three months this year. The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, built at a cost of Rs 4,100 crore, is part of a Rs 60,000 crore highway development plan to ease congestion in the national capital.

In addition to the expressway, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for Rs 1 lakh crore-worth National Highway projects across the country. He stated that the speed of infrastructure projects will be significantly increased in the next five years to make India the world’s third largest economy.

Modi criticised the Opposition for their inability to comprehend the rapid pace of development and their reluctance to engage in debates on development issues.

Modi expressed his ambition for large-scale, rapid development to achieve the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted India’s economic growth, moving from the 11th largest economy in 2014 to the fifth largest now and predicted that rapid infrastructure development will soon make India the third largest economy in the world.

The Prime Minister noted that expressway projects would create opportunities for rural India and generate numerous employment opportunities. He asserted that his government prioritises development over elections, and that development work continues regardless of whether elections are being held.

Modi also highlighted the link between infrastructure development and poverty alleviation, noting how improved roads and digital connectivity in rural areas create new opportunities for villagers. He mentioned the emergence of new possibilities in rural India, driven by digital infrastructure and access to essential services like healthcare and education.

He stated that initiatives like these have helped lift 25 crore Indians out of poverty in the last 10 years. Other major projects that were inaugurated by the prime minister include the 9.6-km six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi.

That apart, Modi inaugurated three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs 4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of Rs 2,950 crore in Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth Rs 3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet-Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs 2,750 crore in Karnataka.

As many as 42 other projects worth Rs 20,500 crore in different states were inaugurated across the country.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for various NH projects across the country.

These include 14 packages of Bengaluru - Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs 14,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh; six packages of Belgaum - Hungund - Raichur Section of NH-748A worth Rs 8,000 crore in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli - Ambala Highway worth Rs 4,900 crore in Haryana; two packages of Amritsar - Bathinda corridor worth Rs 3,800 crore in Punjab; along with 39 other projects worth Rs 32,700 crore in different states.

Modi concluded by stating that the focus is on creating a 9,000 KM high-speed corridor, of which 4,000 KM is already constructed. He emphasised that this work is done with the vision of development and that the pace of development will increase manifold in the next five years.