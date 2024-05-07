PM Modi praises EC for nearly violence-free first two LS Poll phases

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls with hardly any violence and asked the people to come out in large numbers to vote.

He said violence during elections was very common in the past.

After casting his vote at Nishan School in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, PM Modi also said the way the Indian elections are being conducted could be a learning process for other democracies.

"Matdaan samanya daan nahi hai, hamare desh main daan ka mahatva hai (voting is not a common gift, in our country importance is given to donation). People of the country should vote in large numbers keeping this feeling in their hearts," Modi told reporters.

The third phase of voting is underway on Tuesday and campaigning will go on for almost three weeks and four more phases of polling, he noted.

"As a voter from Gujarat, I have been voting here (Nishan School) for the last many years, and our Amitbhai (Shah) is the BJP candidate from here," Modi said.

"Today is the day of celebration of democracy. I congratulate the Election Commission, security forces and officials involved in conducting the first two phases of polls almost violence-free. In the past, violence during elections was very common," he said.

Modi also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a voter-friendly manner.

"The conduct of our election, our election management is such that it can be a learning process for other democracies. Big universities of the world should carry out a case study on the Indian elections," he said.

"This year, almost 64 countries in the world are going to polls. There should be a comparison of elections between India and other countries. This year's festival of democracy is not only in India but around the world," Modi said.

Modi congratulated the Election Commission for adopting good poll practices from the world in the elections in India.

He also lauded the EC for adopting modern technology for conducting the polls.

Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after the polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth.

Modi greeted people, signed autographs on his way to the polling booth. He bowed down to his elder brother Somabhai Modi before entering the polling booth.

After coming out of the polling booth, PM Modi waved to the crowd and showed his inked finger.

The prime minister is a registered voter from Ranip area. Somabhai Modi lives near Nishan School, which falls under Sabarmati assembly segment of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Polling began at 7 am in all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat.