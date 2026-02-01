PM Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered tributes to Sant Ravidas, a prominent social and spiritual figure, on his birth anniversary, saying his thoughts on compassion and justice form the core of the government's welfare initiatives.

"Infinite salutations to the unparalleled devotee of humanity, the great saint Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji, on his birth anniversary," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"His thoughts placed justice and compassion above all, which form the core of our welfare schemes. The lamp of social harmony and goodwill that he ignited will forever illuminate the path of the countrymen," Modi said.

The prime minister is visiting Dera Sachkhand Ballan, a revered place for the Ravidassia community, the followers of Sant Ravidas.

He is also interacting with the head of Dera Sachkhand Ballan Sant Niranjan Dass, who was conferred with the Padma Shri award recently.