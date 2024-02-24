MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > PM Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas
Big Story

PM Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas

BY MPost24 Feb 2024 5:37 AM GMT
PM Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas
X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary, saying his message based on equality and harmony will inspire every generation.

Modi had on Friday attended a function in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.

His message based on equality and harmony will inspire every generation, the prime minister said in a post on X in Hindi.

Ravidas is a revered guru, especially among Dalits, and his teachings about oneness of God and against any form of discrimination have over the time found a large audience.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X