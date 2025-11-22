PM Modi meets UN chief Guterres, British PM Starmer in Johannesburg

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his British counterpart Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General António Guterres here. Modi met Starmer and Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by South Africa. “It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains,” Modi said in a post on X. The prime minister said he had a “very productive” conversation with UN chief Guterres. Addressing the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, Modi called for a profound rethink of the global development parameters and proposed setting up of a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and a global healthcare response team.