PM Modi meets Sri Lanka’s PM, discusses development and fishermen’s welfare

BY Agencies17 Oct 2025 5:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed a range of issues such as development cooperation and the welfare of Indian fishermen with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya. Amarasuriya met Modi at his official residence here. "Glad to welcome Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ms. Harini Amarasuriya. Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation and welfare of our fishermen," Modi said in a post on X. "As close neighbours, our cooperation holds immense importance for the prosperity of our two peoples as well as the shared region," Modi said.

