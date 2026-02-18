PM Modi meets president of Spain, PM of Finland; says India-EU FTA ushers in golden era

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held separate meetings with President of Spain Pedro Sánchez and Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, and said the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has ushered in a golden era in India-Europe relations. Modi said he had a productive meeting with President Pedro Sánchez and discussed ways to boost the India-Spain friendship, especially in areas such as defence, security and technology. "Our nations are marking 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism and AI. This will deepen people-to-people linkages. Glad to see a big delegation of Universities also come to India. This, too, will go a long way in connecting our people. "The historic FTA with the EU will have a very positive impact on the economic partnership with Spain and provide new opportunities to the people of our nations," Modi said in a post on X. India and the European Union on January 27 sealed the landmark FTA -- billed as the "mother of all deals" -- to create a market of 2 billion people. President Sánchez said that alongside Prime Minister Modi, he noted the excellent state of relations between Spain and India, which the two will continue to strengthen. "I have congratulated him on the organisation of the Summit on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence. We share the need to continue taking steps towards an AI that puts people at the centre," Sánchez said in a post on X in Spanish.

Prime Minister Modi and President Sánchez held bilateral talks and reviewed the entire gamut of India-Spain relations, including trade and investment, technology, infrastructure, climate and renewable energy, defence and security, space, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in an official statement. They welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation and expressed happiness at the progress on Tata-Airbus collaboration for C-295 transport aircraft final assembly line at the Vadodara facility, jointly inaugurated by them in October 2024. Modi and Sanchez emphasised the "high potential" of India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence, being celebrated this year to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, in further promoting bilateral technology, innovation, business and people-to-people ties, the statement said. They stressed the importance of defence industrial collaboration based on co-development and co-production as the way forward. The Spanish president is here at the invitation of PM Modi on an official visit from February 18 to 19. Sánchez highlighted the importance of the summit and expressed confidence that its outcomes would contribute meaningfully to shaping global AI governance. According to the statement, Modi and Sánchez recognised AI as a transformative force and underlined the need for closer India-Spain cooperation to leverage its potential for inclusive development and societal benefit. They also discussed the potential of cooperation in the field of education, especially in light of India's New Education Policy. In this context, they welcomed the Conference of Vice-Chancellors of Indian universities and Rectors of Spanish universities, being held in New Delhi on February 19 and 20, the statement said. Both leaders noted the continued impressive growth in two-way tourism which is contributing to greater economic activities in their respective countries and furthering people-to-people ties.

PM Modi invited leading Spanish universities and institutions, particularly in STEM and technology fields, to open campuses in India under the New Education Policy, the statement said. Modi and Sánchez exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including Spain's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. They reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need for strengthened international cooperation to combat terrorism, according to the statement. This is the second official visit of Sánchez to India after his bilateral visit in October 2024. He is accompanied by Minister for Digital Transformation and Civil Service Óscar López Agueda and Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Luis Planas Puchades. During his "extensive discussions" with his Finnish counterpart Petteri Orpo, PM Modi thanked him for his personal support to the India-EU FTA, which "ushers in a golden era" in India-Europe relations. "India and Finland aim to double trade, thus giving a strong boost to economic linkages. We also talked about enhancing cooperation in futuristic technologies like 6G, innovation, clean energy, biofuels, circular economy and more," Modi said in another post on X. According to another statement issued by the PMO, Modi and Orpo welcomed the recent conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement during the 16th India-EU Summit, which will serve as a catalyst for shared progress and prosperity. They committed to continuing efforts to further enhance bilateral relations in the spirit of the India-EU Strategic Partnership. The leaders underscored the pivotal role of digitalisation and sustainability in driving future economic growth and development. In this context, they recognised and welcomed the increasing presence of their leading technology companies in each other's economies through expanded operations and partnerships. The Finnish PM applauded India's vision for just and inclusive AI development, the statement said. The leaders called for doubling bilateral trade and greater technology collaboration, including in co-development of quantum and 6G, renewables, circular economy and defence, it said. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, and on greater cooperation in global governance. They looked forward to enhancing bilateral engagement, including meeting again at the 3rd India-Nordic Summit later this year, it added.

Sánchez and Orpo are here to attend the ongoing India AI Impact Expo 2026, which brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments and international partners. PM Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the expo, which features more than 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. Over 20 heads of state, 60 ministers and 500 global artificial intelligence (AI) leaders are attending the summit.