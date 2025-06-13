PM Modi visits Air India plane crash site, meets injured victims at Ahmedabad hospital

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the site of the Air India plane crash, in which 265 people lost their lives, and met the injured victims at the civil hospital here.

Modi arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in the morning and drove straight to the plane crash site, officials said.

He spent around 20 minutes inspecting the site, where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) crashed into a complex of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area shortly after taking off on Thursday afternoon.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi informed the prime minister about how the plane crashed into the college hostel and mess.

PM Modi later visited the city civil hospital, where he spoke to Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the tragedy and met the injured victims.

He visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where 25 injured people are undergoing treatment, and also interacted with the doctors.

The prime minister spent around 10 minutes at the hospital.

Modi is meeting state and civil aviation officers at the GujSail office near the Ahmedabad airport.

The London-bound aircraft with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh was the only survivor, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, were killed.

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.