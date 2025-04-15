PM Modi meets Karnam Malleswari, commends Olympic medallist for mentoring young athletes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded. Olympic medallist and retired weightlifter Karnam Malleswari for her efforts to mentor young athletes. He said on X, "Met Olympic medallist and noted athlete, Karnam Malleswari in Yamunanagar yesterday. India is proud of her success as a sportswoman. Equally commendable is her effort to mentor young athletes." A weightlifting world champion, the 49-year old Malleswari had won bronze in the 2000 Olympics.