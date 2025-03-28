PM Modi meets Japanese delegation, discusses about deepening economic cooperation between India and Japan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, received a delegation from Keizai Doyukai (Japan Association of Corporate Executives) led by Takeshi Niinami, Chairperson of Keizai Doyukai, and 20 other business delegates to hear their views and ideas to deepen economic cooperation between India and Japan at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "Had an excellent meeting with a delegation from Keizai Doyukai (Japan Association of Corporate Executives). We talked about the robust India-Japan friendship and how to deepen economic linkages." The discussion covered strengthening bilateral trade, enhancing investment opportunities, and fostering collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, marine products, space, defence, insurance, technology, infrastructure, civil aviation, clean energy, nuclear energy and MSME partnership.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India-Japan special strategic and global partnership and reaffirmed India's determination to provide a business-friendly environment. He highlighted the Japan Plus system developed in India, to facilitate and fast-track Japanese investments in India. He further emphasised that there should be no ambiguity or hesitation for investors. India's governance is policy-driven, and the government is committed to ensuring a transparent and predictable environment, the Prime Minister said. PM Modi spoke about the immense scale of growth of aviation sector in the country. He also mentioned that India is also working towards building significant infrastructure, including the construction of new airports and the expansion of logistics capabilities.

The Prime Minister said that given India's vast diversity, the country will play a major role in the AI landscape. He emphasised the importance of collaboration with those involved in AI, encouraging them to partner with India. The Prime Minister also highlighted that India is making significant strides in the field of green energy, having launched a mission focused on biofuels. He said that the agricultural sector, in particular, stands to benefit from biofuels as an important value addition. The Prime Minister talked about opening up of insurance sector and about ever widening opportunities in cutting edge sectors in space and nuclear energy. The Keizai Doyukai delegation, comprising senior business leaders from Japan, shared their plans for India. They also expressed interest in exploiting complementarities between India and Japan in human resource and skill development. Both sides expressed optimism about future collaborations and looked forward to deepening business and investment ties in the years ahead. Niinami Takeshi, Representative Director, President and CEO, Suntory Holdings Ltd, appreciated the thriving relations between India and Japan under PM Modi. He said that he sees huge opportunity for Japan to invest in India. He emphasised on the vision of PM Modi of 'Make in India, Make for the World'. Tanakaa Shigehiro, Corporate Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Government Affairs Officer, NEC Corporation, remarked that PM Modi explained clearly his vision and expectations for Japanese industry to invest in India. The meeting underscored Japanese business' support and commitment to the vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' in a meaningful and mutually beneficial manner.