PM Modi makes 33% reservation pitch to Bengal’s women voters

Cooch Behar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies could begin to take effect from the 2029 general elections, as he addressed a rally in Cooch Behar in north Bengal.



Speaking at his first public meeting in the region after the election schedule was announced, Modi directed his message at women voters, a key constituency in West Bengal’s politics. Referring to the state’s tradition of worshipping “Shakti”, he positioned the BJP as a party committed to women’s “security, dignity and empowerment”.

“It is important for the country that women have a greater role in decisions made for the country. Therefore, our government has enacted a law providing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that the NDA government is working to operationalise the quota law, passed in 2023, in time for the next Lok Sabha elections due in 2029. “The sisters of West Bengal and of the entire country should begin getting its benefit from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections itself. We are trying to ensure this. Therefore, the government has convened a special session of Parliament this month,” he said, adding that the measure had been pending for four decades.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had indicated in the Rajya Sabha that Parliament would meet again soon to consider key legislation. The ongoing Budget session has been extended by three days and will resume on April 16 after a short recess. The Centre is planning to introduce a bill to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, a move linked to implementing the women’s reservation law.

Addressing concerns about seat redistribution, Modi said states that have effectively controlled population growth would not lose representation. “Everyone will benefit. The participation and rights of all states will remain protected,” he said.

With women forming a decisive voting bloc in West Bengal, the Prime Minister urged them to press political parties to support the legislation unanimously. According to Election Commission data, women voters number about 3.44 crore compared to 3.60 crore men, within a total electorate of 7.04 crore.

Women voters have been central to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s electoral success, supported by welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree and Swasthya Sathi. The BJP, which has gained among male and younger voters, has increasingly focused on women-centric issues in its campaign. At the rally, Modi reiterated this approach. “Our Bengal is the land of the worship of Shakti… the BJP is in the field for your honour and prosperity,” he said.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.