PM: ‘Modi made of different clay, lays foundations for progress, not polls’

Azamgarh (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects here. He addressed a large crowd, criticising previous governments for failing to fulfil their election promises, and asserted that he is made of “doosri mitti (different type of clay)”.



Modi urged people not to associate these projects with elections, stating that he accelerated development works to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047. He criticised past governments for making false promises and disappearing after elections.

“Sometimes they had so much courage that they would announce new railways schemes while sitting in the Parliament believing no one would ask later.

“I have reviewed the announcements that were made 30-35 years ago. Sometimes they would lay a foundation stone before an election and then disappear,” Modi said.

“Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai (Modi is a human being made of different clay). The foundation stones we laid in 2019 were not for elections. You can see that we have inaugurated it too,” PM Modi said.

He also commented on the diminishing influence of appeasement politics as Uttar Pradesh progresses in development. He criticised the Yadav family, often associated with Azamgarh, for their nepotism and treating Azamgarh as their stronghold.

Modi highlighted the defeat of the Yadav family in the last election by Dinesh Lal Yadav, a young BJP candidate. He responded to criticisms about his lack of a family by stating that the entire population of India is his family.

He praised the development of Azamgarh, once considered backward, and stated that it is now a beacon of development for the country. He mentioned that Azamgarh is now a hub for events, attracting people from different parts of the country.

Before his speech, Modi inaugurated or laid the foundations for projects worth Rs 42,000 crore across the country, including Rs 34,700 crore worth of projects in Uttar Pradesh, primarily involving the construction of airports and airport buildings.

He expressed that the current urbanisation planning in the country should have been implemented 30 years ago and that he is working to turn urbanisation into an opportunity. He stated that such rapid development is only possible with the right intentions and honesty, something he claimed was lacking in previous governments steeped in corruption.

He criticised previous governments for neglecting Azamgarh and the Purvanchal region and tarnishing their image. He stated that his government is working to provide new opportunities for the youth in these regions.

Modi inaugurated airports in Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh, and a new terminal of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow. He also inaugurated Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh, constructed at a cost of Rs 108 crore.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for five major National Highway projects worth Rs 11,500 crore, and more than 5,342 km of roads built in 59 UP districts under the PM Gram Sadak Yojna worth Rs 3,700 crore.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 12 railway projects across UP worth Rs 8,200 crore, and three sewage projects built under Namami Ganga Yojna worth Rs 1,114 crore in Prayagraj, Etawah, and Jaunpur districts of the state.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow, under which more than 1,040 affordable flats have been built with modern infrastructure.