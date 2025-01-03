PM Modi likely to inaugurate RRTS Section-4 on January 5

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Section 4 of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor on January 5. This section, which runs from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, aims to ease travel between the national capital and Uttar Pradesh. Government sources have confirmed that the ‘Namo Bharat’ train will begin operations on this section following the inauguration.

The inauguration, initially scheduled for December 29, was postponed due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. However, all preparations for the event are now on track. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to attend the ceremony.

According to the tentative schedule, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Hindon Airbase by air and then proceed to the Sahibabad station of the Namo Bharat train by road. From there, he will purchase a ticket and travel to Anand Vihar station on the Namo Bharat train, where the official inauguration will take place.

Heavy security arrangements will be in place along both routes, including the deployment of four PAC companies and a large contingent of police personnel. Police officers and gazetted officials from neighbouring districts will also be assigned duties. The Sahibabad Namo Bharat station will remain under SPG protection.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and local police administration have begun preparations for the event. The approximately 6.5 km-long route from Hindon Airbase to the Sahibabad station of the Namo Bharat train will be converted into a green corridor for the Prime Minister’s convoy.

Although no formal schedule for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s arrival has been received, preparations are underway. A 13-km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Corridor is ready.