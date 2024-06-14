PM Modi leaves for Italy to attend G7 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that India will concentrate on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean during the G7 Summit’s outreach session in Italy.



Modi departed for Italy, marking his first foreign trip since beginning his third term as prime minister.

He will participate in the outreach session on Friday and hold bilateral talks with several world leaders on the summit’s sidelines, potentially including a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

In a departure statement, Modi highlighted that issues vital to the Global South would be discussed at the outreach session.

The G7 Summit, scheduled from June 13 to 15 at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy’s Apulia region, is expected to focus heavily on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza. “At the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, I am traveling to the Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit on June 14,” Modi stated. He expressed satisfaction that his first visit in his third consecutive term is for the G7 Summit in Italy. “During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus will be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean,” Modi noted. “This will be an opportunity to align the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India’s Presidency with the forthcoming G7 Summit and to discuss issues crucial for the Global South,” he added.

Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Meloni.

“Prime Minister Meloni’s two visits to India last year significantly enhanced our bilateral agenda,” he said.

“We are committed to strengthening the India-Italy strategic partnership and boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” Modi emphasized.

The prime minister is set to have multiple bilateral meetings on the summit’s sidelines.

“I look forward to meeting other leaders participating in the summit,” he stated.

The G7 includes the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan. Italy is currently holding the G7 presidency and is hosting the summit accordingly.

“PM @narendramodi embarks on a visit to Apulia, Italy, to attend the 50th G7 Summit under Italy’s Presidency. This is PM’s first overseas visit after being sworn in for the third term,” tweeted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“This visit presents an opportunity to engage with G7 partners and other invited countries and international organizations in both multilateral and bilateral formats,” he added.

A primary focus of the Italian presidency has been to uphold the rules-based international system.