PM Modi launches projects worth about Rs 7,200 Cr in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore at Sangareddy, about 60 km from here, on Tuesday.

The projects are related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre which was set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore, the state-of-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation for three National Highway projects.

He also laid the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. The project will provide improved connectivity to major industrial centres in Telangana like Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.

During the programme, the PM Modi inaugurated doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar-Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings.

Modi also flagged off the inaugural MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar. This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time.

The PM also inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. The 1,212-km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km).

The pipeline will ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum products from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana).