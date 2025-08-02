PM Modi launches multi-crore development projects in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth approximately Rs 2,183.45 crore.

In a major move to support farmers, the Prime Minister also released the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring Rs 20,500 crore to the bank accounts of over 9.70 crore eligible farmers across the country.

Additionally, he distributed assistive devices such as wheelchairs, tricycles, and visual aids to people with disabilities and senior citizens during a special programme held at Banauli village in the Sevapuri block.

"Hum Kaashi ke har parivar-jan ke pranaam karat hai (I extend my respectful greetings to every family of Varanasi)", said the prime minister in the local dialect, drawing massive cheers from the crowd as he opened his address.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both his deputies—Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak—along with several ministers, public representatives, and BJP’s state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were present at the event.

According to Dilip Patel, head of the BJP’s Kashi region unit, this marks PM Modi’s 51st visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Coming just ahead of Rakshabandhan and in the auspicious month of Shravan, the visit is expected to provide a significant developmental boost to the Purvanchal region.

The 52 projects span key sectors such as road infrastructure, healthcare, education, sports, tourism, and urban development. Initiatives include road construction and widening, hospital upgrades, improvement of educational institutions, better drinking water and sanitation, development of sports infrastructure, establishment of a homeopathic college, construction of paved ghats for religious tourism, expansion of electricity and parking facilities, pond renovation, and the setting up of libraries, animal hospitals, and dog care centres, according to an official statement.