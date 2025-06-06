MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over Chenab in J-K
Big Story

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over Chenab in J-K

BY Agencies6 Jun 2025 12:37 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates worlds highest railway bridge over Chenab in J-K
X

Katra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, which was completed at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore in more than eight years.

After the Chenab bridge, Modi also inaugurated India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the river Anji. The prime minister then walked on the Chenab rail bridge holding the tricolour. Before the inauguration, Modi travelled in a rail engine coach to reach the spot. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were present on the occasion.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X