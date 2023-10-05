PM Modi inaugurates multiple development projects in poll-bound Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched various development projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in poll-bound Rajasthan.

At a function here, PMModi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education.

He laid the foundation stone of a 350-bedded trauma centre and critical care hospital block at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, and seven critical care blocks under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across the state.

The centre at the AIIMS will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore.

The facility will bring a holistic approach in management of trauma and emergency cases by providing multidisciplinary and comprehensive care to patients while critical care blocks across Rajasthan will augment district level critical care infrastructure.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for the development of a state-of-the-art new terminal building at the Jodhpur airport costing Rs 480 crore and inaugurated the IIT Jodhpur campus as well.

The new terminal building will be developed in an area of about 24,000 sqm and will be equipped to provide services to 2,500 passengers during peak hours. It will cater to 35 lakh passengers annually, improving connectivity and boosting tourism in the region.

Among other projects, he laid the foundation stone of multiple road development projects to be built at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1,475 crore and also flagged off two new train services in the state.

Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was among those present at the programme.