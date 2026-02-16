MillenniumPost
PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo

BY PTI16 Feb 2026 7:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo here.

He also interacted with startups participating in the expo. The prime minister visited various stalls and spoke with the companies participating in the expo.

Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem.

Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments, and international partners.

