PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of projects worth Rs 1,156 crore in Lakshadweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 1,150 crore in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on Wednesday.

The projects were launched at a function attended by hundreds of islanders here.

This includes the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection (KLI - SOFC) project, which he announced in his Independence Day speech in August 2020 at the Red Fort.

The transformational initiative aims to overcome the challenge of slow internet speed on Lakshadweep Island.

This will result in an increase in internet speed by more than 100 times, from 1.7 Gbps to 200 Gbps, in the islands, according to officials.

They said Lakshadweep is now connected through a submarine optical fibre cable, marking a significant shift in communication infrastructure.

This will enhance internet services, telemedicine, e-governance, education, digital banking, currency usage and literacy in the islands, they said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat, which will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day.

Additionally, he dedicated to the nation the Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in all households on the Agatti and Minicoy islands.

Other projects launched by Modi include the solar power plant at Kavaratti, the first-ever battery-backed solar power project in Lakshadweep.

He also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the primary health care facility in Kalpeni and the construction of five model Anganwadi centres (Nand Ghars) in the five islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadmat, Agatti and Minicoy.