PM Modi holds talks with Namibia President Nandi-Ndaitwah

Windhoek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in areas such as digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals.

During the delegation-level talks, the two leaders reviewed the full range of India-Namibia relations.

"Cooperation in areas such as digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals figured prominently in our discussions," Modi said in a post on social media after the meeting.

"We also discussed how to boost linkages in trade, energy and petrochemicals. Expressed gratitude for the assistance from Namibia in Project Cheetah," he added.

After the talks at the State House, the two sides signed four agreements, including on cooperation in the field of health and medicine, setting up an entrepreneurship development centre in Namibia, CDRI Framework and Global Biofuels Alliance Framework.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia and the third-ever by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

Modi, who arrived here from Brazil on the final leg of his five-nation tour, also paid tribute to Namibia's founding father Sam Nujoma at the national memorial Heroes' Acre. Nujoma led Namibia to independence in 1990 and served as its first President for 15 years.

Modi, who is here at the invitation of President Nandi-Ndaitwah, has described Namibia as a "valued and trusted partner" in Africa.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at State House. He also received a 21-gun salute.