PM Modi holds talk with British counterpart Sunak

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the United Kingdom in a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and called for strong action against anti-India elements, a statement said.



According to it, Modi also sought progress on the return of economic offenders wanted in India.

India is pursuing the extradition of beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya and fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi from the UK.

Mallya, who fled to the UK in 2016, is wanted in India over a default of Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines by several banks. Nirav Modi is facing charges in the estimated $2 billion Punjab National Bank loan scam case.

About the vandalism at the Indian High Commission last month, Sunak conveyed to Modi that the UK considers the attack “totally unacceptable” and assured the security of the Indian Mission and its personnel, the statement said.

Last month, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.

The two leaders also reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030, particularly in trade and economic sectors.

They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors and agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, the statement said.

During the talks, Sunak reiterated the UK’s full support for India’s ongoing G20 presidency.

Modi also conveyed his greetings to Sunak, who is of Indian origin, and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi.

PM Modi invited Sunak for the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023. The British leader appreciated the progress made under India’s Presidency of the G20 and reiterated the UK’s full support to India’s initiatives and their success, the release said.