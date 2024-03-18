PM Modi holds roadshow in Coimbatore ahead of LS polls

Coimbatore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Monday, amid non-stop chants of 'Modi, Modi' by BJP workers and the playing of traditional music to welcome him.

The roadshow, amid tight police security, comes days after the Madras High Court green-flagged the event, directing the police to allow it with reasonable conditions. The police had initially refused permission citing reasons including the "communally sensitive" nature of the area, and the ongoing public exams.

As Modi began his roadshow in an open, flower-decked vehicle, people who gathered on both sides of the road showered flower petals on him, chanted slogans hailing him. Several of them danced and waved at him enthusiastically.

"Meendum Modi, Vendum Modi," (Once again Modi, we want Modi) was one of the slogans raised by BJP supporters. Many people who lined up on the roads held lotus flowers in their hands to welcome Modi and raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans.

Clad in a spotless white kurta, Modi sported a colourful BJP shawl and often raised both his hands to wave at people who took vantage positions in buildings to take a glimpse of him.

All along the about 2.5 km route, from Saibaba Colony to RS Puram in downtown Coimbatore, Modi's vehicle slowly made its way while people followed him on the service lanes.

The BJP flags fluttered against the backdrop of colourful lights and festoons and the Prime Minister waved and cheered Saffron party workers who were waiting for over an hour to take a look at him. Performances of folk dance and traditional music energised the cadres who sung songs and danced.

This is the first time Modi has held a roadshow here and also this is the first political engagement of the Prime Minister following announcement of schedule for the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, Union Minister of State L Murugan, Coimbatore MLA and BJP Mahila Morcha national president, Vanathi Srinivasan were the three leaders who accompanied the Prime Minister.