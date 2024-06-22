PM Modi holds extensive talks with Bangladesh PM

New Delhi: The Indian government underscored the importance of bolstering ties between India and Bangladesh during the recent visit of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which commenced on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need to further enhance cooperation across diverse areas, including trade and connectivity, during his talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart on Saturday at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, according to an official statement.



In a significant diplomatic event, Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed Hasina and her delegation, marking her as the first state guest of the Modi government’s third term. Notably, this visit is their tenth meeting in the past year alone, a testament to the robust and frequent engagements between the two leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs noted. In his welcoming address, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the strategic importance of Bangladesh within India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, Act East policy, Vision SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific vision.

He highlighted several collaborative projects completed over the past year, including the inauguration of the sixth cross-border rail link between Akhaura and Agartala, and the commencement of cargo facilities for India’s northeastern states via Khulna-Mongla Port.

Additionally, both units of the 1320 MW Maitree Thermal Power Plant have begun generating electricity, and trade between the two countries has started in Indian Rupees. The successful completion of the world’s longest river cruise on the Ganga River, the establishment of a cross-border friendship pipeline, and power export from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid further demonstrate the multifaceted and rapidly growing relationship between the two nations.

“The implementation of such large initiatives in so many areas within a single year reflects the speed and scale of our relations,” PM Modi stated. Looking ahead, Modi and Hasina discussed new areas of cooperation, including green and digital partnerships, the blue economy, and space exploration.

The India-Bangladesh “Maitri Satellite” project promises to elevate bilateral relations to unprecedented heights. Emphasising the restoration of pre-1965 connectivity, Modi announced plans to enhance digital and energy connectivity to further boost both economies. During the visit, several key areas of cooperation were discussed, including trade and investment, where both countries aim to boost bilateral trade and investment by removing non-tariff barriers, simplifying trade procedures, and encouraging mutual investments.

In terms of connectivity, India and Bangladesh are working to improve physical connectivity through inland waterways, roads, and rail links, with initiatives like the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) corridor playing a crucial role. In the energy sector, both nations are collaborating on power trade and potential gas pipeline projects. Regarding water resources management, the leaders agreed to initiate technical-level discussions for renewing the 1996 Ganga Water Treaty and to send a technical team to Bangladesh.