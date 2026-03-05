PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Finnish Prez Alexander Stubb at Hyderabad House

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at Hyderabad House in New Delhi and discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders will discuss wide-ranging issues aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. They are also expected to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including collaboration in multilateral forums. The Prime Minister will host a lunch in honour of the visiting leader. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar called on the Finnish President and discussed bilateral ties ahead of the visiting leader's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Look forward to his address later this evening at Raisina Dialogue," he added. The Finnish President also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before meeting the Prime Minister.

Stubb arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day State Visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. President Stubb will remain in India until March 7 and is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Ministers, senior officials and prominent business leaders. During his visit, he will attend the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from March 5 to 7, where he will serve as the Chief Guest and deliver the keynote address. This marks President Stubb's first visit to India since assuming office. During his stay, President Stubb will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and meet Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan. Following his engagements in the national capital, President Stubb will travel to Mumbai, where he will meet Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In Mumbai, he will interact with Indian business leaders and participate in an India-Finland business event. He is also slated to address students at the University of Mumbai. The MEA noted that India and Finland enjoy warm, friendly and multifaceted relations anchored in shared democratic values. Finland is regarded as an important partner for India within the European Union and the Nordic region. "The visit of President Stubb, following the recent visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland H.E. Petteri Orpo to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, reflects the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors and to deepen people-to-people linkages," the Ministry added.