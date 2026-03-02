PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Canadian PM Carney, reviews progress of India-Canada strategic ties
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at Hyderabad House in the national capital, focusing on strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries. During the discussion, both leaders reviewed the progress achieved across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership. The Canadian Prime Minister arrived in India on February 27 for an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
