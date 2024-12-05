PM Modi has put farmers' issues at centre stage: Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the issues of farmers have been put at the centre stage by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his remarks in the Upper House, he stressed that the issues of farmers have been put at the centre stage by the Prime Minister in every walk of life, whether providing affordable housing, solar power, ‘Jal in Har Nal’, and technology to farmers.

"Therefore, our expectations are bound to be high. It is a time when there is convergence to take the farmer to a greater height," said the Chairman.

"So I have no doubt what is being done at the moment will get greater momentum and all agencies are converging. Our expectations are high, but our accomplishments are also historic; our achievements are also splendid, and this will go a long way for the nation", he added.

Earlier, taking note of Chairman's recent concerns on farmer issues, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular), said, "You speak so much about the farmer; yesterday ... on the issue of the farming communities. You are so much concerned about the farming community. I am a farmer, Sir."

Recently, Dhankhar had expressed concerns regarding the challenges faced by farmers.