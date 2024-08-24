PM Modi hails 'BioE3' policy as landmark initiative

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the "BioE3" policy approved by the Union Cabinet as a landmark initiative and said it will encourage scientific, industrial and societal advancements in the times to come. The Union Cabinet approved the "BioE3" (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) policy for fostering high-performance bio-manufacturing of the Department of Biotechnology. According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the policy seeks to include innovation-driven support for research and development and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors. In a post on X, Modi said, "The BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) policy that has been approved by the Cabinet is a landmark initiative that will foster high performance bio-manufacturing." "This will also encourage scientific, industrial and societal advancements in the times to come. Other benefits include environmental preservation and employment creation," the prime minister said.

Modi also hailed the Vigyan Dhara scheme and said it will encourage innovation and scientific research among young minds. "Vigyan Dhara will encourage innovation and scientific research among young minds. It will propel India towards becoming a global leader in research, science and technology," he said on the microblogging platform. The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the continuation of three umbrella schemes of the Department of Science and Technology, merged into a unified central sector scheme called "Vigyan Dhara". The proposed outlay for Vigyan Dhara is Rs 10,579 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, Vaishnaw told reporters. The scheme has three broad components -- science and technology institutional and human capacity building, research and development, and innovation, technology development and deployment.