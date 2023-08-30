PM Modi greets the country on Raksha Bandhan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday.
Dedicated to unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a sacred reflection of our culture, he said on X and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives.
The festival is marked by the practice of sisters tying a 'rakhi' on the wrist of their brothers.
The ruling BJP also posted a video of groups of girl students from various schools meeting PM Modi on the occasion and tying 'rakhis' on his wrist.
