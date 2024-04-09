PM Modi greets people on Navratri, various festivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the start of Navratri and also the traditional Indian new year, which is celebrated in the form of various festivals across India.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "Best wishes to all my family members of the country on the occasion of Navratri. We wish that this great festival of worship of Shakti brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and health to everyone. Jai Mata Di!"

In another post, he said, "Today, on the first day of Navratri, I pay my respects and obeisances at the feet of Maa Shailputri! May Mother Goddess infuse new strength and energy into the lives of all my family members in the country."

Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa; various festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.