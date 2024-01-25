PM Modi greets people on National Voters' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the National Voters' Day and urged those who have not yet registered themselves as voters to do so.

He said on X, "Greetings on National Voters Day, an occasion which celebrates our vibrant democracy and also a day to encourage people to register as voters, if they haven't already."

Since 2011, the National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission (EC).

Its main purpose is to encourage voters to participate in the electoral process. The EC organises drives to facilitate the enrolment of voters, especially the new ones.