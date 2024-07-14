PM Modi greets people on Kharchi Puja

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Kharchi Puja and wished that the divine blessings of Chaturdash Devata always brings joy and good health to all.



Kharchi Puja is one of the most popular festivals in Tripura.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Wishing everyone, particularly the people of Tripura, on the occasion of Kharchi Puja! May the divine blessings of Chaturdash Devata always remain upon us, bringing joy and good health to all."

"May it also enrich everyone's lives with prosperity and harmony," he added.