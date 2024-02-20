PM Modi greets people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood days and lauded their culture.

He said in a post on X, "The people of Arunachal Pradesh are making rich contributions to India's development. The culture of the state is also greatly admired, particularly the vibrant tribal traditions and the rich biodiversity. May Arunachal Pradesh keep prospering for years to come."

Greeting the people of Mizoram, he said, "India is very proud of Mizoram's unique cultural tapestry, its rich beauty and the warm-hearted spirit of its people. The Mizo culture is very inspiring, embodying a blend of tradition and harmony. Praying for the continuous progress, peace and prosperity of Mizoram."

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram were granted statehood on this day in 1987.