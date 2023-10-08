PM Modi greets air warriors on Air Force Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted air warriors on Air Force Day, and said their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe.



Modi also said India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force.

In a post on X, he shared a video montage on the Indian Air Force's valour.

"Best wishes to all air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force. Their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe," the prime minister said in his post.