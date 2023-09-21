PM Modi expresses gratitude to Lok Sabha members for passage of women's reservation bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the Lok Sabha members on Thursday for their wholehearted support for the passage of the women's reservation bill.

At the beginning of the proceedings of the House, the prime minister said the passage on Wednesday of the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam", which will provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was a golden moment in India's parliamentary journey.

The bill will energise the country's women power and they will be able to take more responsibility, he said.

"In this pious work, all of you -- all members, all parties and leaders of the parties -- have supported. I want to express heartfelt gratitude to all of you and congratulate you," PM Modi said.