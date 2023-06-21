PM Modi discusses India's growth story with top American thought leaders in New York

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has met leading American economist Prof Paul Romer, investor and co-founder of the hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, and other eminent thought leaders and exchanged views with them and briefed them about the reform trajectory of his government to foster economic growth.

Prime Minister Modi is here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

PM Modi and Prof. Romer held discussions on India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker. They also discussed various initiatives being undertaken by India for urban development.

"Glad to have met noted economist and Nobel laureate, Professor @paulmromer. We had extensive conversations on leveraging technology to improve lives. We also talked about how to make our cities more sustainable and people friendly," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

In his conversation with Dalio, the Prime Minister highlighted the reforms undertaken by the government to foster economic growth, including the reduction of compliances and de-criminalisation of a large number of legal provisions.

PM Modi also invited Dalio for further investing in India.

"Met my friend, the distinguished author and investor @RayDalio. Urged him to deepen investments in India and also talked about the reform trajectory of our Government," Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also met Neil de Grasse Tyson, astrophysicist, author and science communicator and exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth.

They discussed at length India’s rapid progress in the space sector, including various space exploration missions being undertaken by India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The Prime Minister and Tyson also discussed opportunities for the private sector and academic collaboration under India’s newly launched National Space Policy.

"Talked space, science and related issues with @neiltyson. Highlighted steps India is taking to reform the space sector and draw more youngsters towards science as well as innovation," Modi tweeted.

Prof. Robert Thurman, American Buddhist scholar, author, and Padma Shri awardee, called on Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister and Prof Thurman exchanged perspectives on how Buddhist values can act as a guiding light for finding solutions to global challenges. They also discussed India’s Buddhist connect and efforts being made by India for the preservation of Buddhist heritage.

"The interaction with @BobThurman was outstanding. I admire his passion towards research and scholarship on aspects relating to Buddhism. I highlighted India’s Buddhist heritage and how Buddhism can help overcome many challenges our world faces," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi also had a meeting with distinguished American mathematical statistician, academician, public intellectual and author, Prof. Nicholas Taleb.

He complimented Prof. Taleb on his success as a public intellectual and for bringing complex ideas of risk and fragility into the popular conversation.

In his conversation with Prof. Taleb, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the risk-taking abilities of India’s young entrepreneurs and the growing start-up ecosystem in India.

"Professor @nntaleb has interesting perspectives on many issues and I had the opportunity to hear them on some of those subjects. He was greatly interested in India’s development strides. I emphasised on how we are nurturing a spirit of enterprise and risk-taking among our youth," PM Modi tweeted later.