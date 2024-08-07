PM Modi directed PT Usha to take action on Phogat’s Olympics disqualification: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha to take necessary steps regarding the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Mandaviya stated, “The Prime Minister has directed PT Usha to handle the situation. The IOA has officially expressed its disagreement with United World Wrestling concerning this issue.”

Phogat, who was competing in the 50-kg female wrestling category, was disqualified from the finals after weighing in 100 grams over the limit. Mandaviya highlighted that Phogat was the first Indian woman to reach the wrestling finals at the Olympics and reassured that the government had provided all possible support for her training.

Following the disqualification news, Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, demanding a government statement on the matter. Some MPs also moved into the Well of the House, chanting slogans and seeking answers from the sports minister. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal stepped in, announcing that the sports minister would address the issue later in the session.