PM Modi directs full support, standby NDRF teams for Bengal and Odisha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review preparedness for Cyclone Remal, instructing the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the situation and review it post-landfall to provide necessary restoration assistance. At his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, Modi directed that in addition to the 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams already deployed in West Bengal and one in Odisha, more teams should be on standby, ready to move within an hour, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).



“Reviewed the preparedness in the wake of Cyclone Remal. Took stock of the disaster management infrastructure and other related aspects. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Modi said in a post on X.

The PMO stated that Modi was briefed on the National Crisis Management Committee’s ongoing communication with the West Bengal government. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the south Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, and around 100,000 people are being relocated to safer areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is providing regular updates to Bangladesh, the statement added. Modi emphasised the Centre’s full support to the state governments and insisted on continuing this support.

He also highlighted the need for the Ministry of Home Affairs to reassess the situation post-landfall to extend necessary assistance for restoration efforts.

The prime minister instructed that additional NDRF teams be on standby, ready to mobilise within an hour. The Indian Coast Guard is also to deploy its assets for any emergencies.

Modi called for heightened vigilance by ports, railways, and highways to prevent any untoward incidents, the statement said. The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to the PM, the Cabinet Secretary, the Home Secretary, the DG of NDRF, the DG of IMD, and the Member Secretary of NDMA.