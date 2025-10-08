PM Modi dials Putin, reaffirms strategic ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin to wish him a happy 73rd birthday, reaffirming the commitment of both leaders to strengthen the India-Russia “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership”.

According to an official readout, Modi conveyed his best wishes for Putin’s health and continued success. The call marked the fourth conversation between the two leaders since early August, following Putin’s birthday call to Modi on September 17.

“The two leaders reviewed progress on the bilateral agenda and reiterated their dedication to deepening strategic ties,” the readout stated. Modi also expressed anticipation for hosting Putin during the 23rd India-Russia annual summit. The Russian president is expected to visit India around December 5, though it remains unclear whether the trip will be for one or two days.

Ahead of the summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to travel to India next month to finalize arrangements. Officials indicated that meetings under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation will also take place prior to Putin’s visit.

Since their first summit in 2001, Modi and Putin have held 22 annual meetings, alternating between India and Russia. The upcoming summit is expected to further consolidate strategic cooperation across defense, economic, and diplomatic areas, building on the longstanding partnership between the two nations.