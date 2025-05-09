PM Modi dials Gujarat CM, inquires about state's preparedness and safety measures

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in view of the current situation and inquired about Gujarat’s preparedness for being a border state, the CM said on Friday.

Gujarat shares its land as well as maritime borders with Pakistan.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with me and obtained details of Gujarat’s preparedness for being a border state and advance planning done by the state government in the current situation… and provided necessary guidance,” Patel said on X.

The PM was also briefed about the steps taken by the state government for the safety and security of citizens, especially those living in bordering districts Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan and Jamnagar districts, the CM added.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones.

The Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

On Friday morning, Patel met heads of various departments and officials from the armed forces to ensure that the forces do not face any difficulty in carrying out their operations in the state.

A total blackout for more than 7 hours was enforced in several parts of the border districts of Kutch and Banaskantha in Gujarat on Thursday night amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, officials have said.

Both Kutch and Banaskantha districts share a border with Pakistan.

Officials confirmed that several parts of Kutch, including Bhuj, Nalia, Nakhatrana and Gandhidham towns, were put under total blackout as a precautionary measure to deter any offensive gesture by Pakistan.

Similarly, blackouts were declared in Suigam and 20 villages in its vicinity in the Banaskantha district, they said.

In the neighbouring Patan district, the authorities enforced a blackout in 8-10 villages in Santalpur taluka, said officials.