PM Modi congratulates team India for winning ICC Under-19 World Cup

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated team India for winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

"India's cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup," Modi said in a post on X.

Cricket's latest wunderkind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played arguably the most breathtaking knock in the history of U-19 World Cup to fire India to a record-extending sixth title with a 100-run drubbing of England in the summit clash in Zimbabwe on Friday.

Sooryavanshi made headlines with an 80-ball 175 that contained an unprecedented 15 sixes and as many fours.

Modi said the team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill.

"This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours," the prime minister said.