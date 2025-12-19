PM Modi conferred with the Order of Oman

Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received the Order of Oman, the Sultanate’s distinguished civilian honour, from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in recognition of what the Omani leadership described as his “exceptional contribution” to bilateral relations and his “visionary leadership”. The ceremony took place during Modi’s two-day visit to Oman, the final stop in his three-nation tour that included Jordan and Ethiopia.

Acknowledging the award, Modi said, “Honoured to receive the Order of Oman (First Class). My gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the government and people of Oman for this honour. This is a symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman.” He later noted the long-standing historical links between the two countries, stating that their ancestors had been connected for centuries through maritime trade. “The Arabian Sea has become a strong bridge between our nations. I dedicate this honour to the people of India. I also dedicate this honour to our ancestors who laid the foundations of this relationship by travelling from Mandvi to Muscat,” he said. Modi also dedicated the recognition to generations of seafarers whose journeys supported economic and cultural exchange.

The Order of Oman, instituted in 1970 by Sultan Qaboos bin Said, is awarded to select international leaders for significant contributions to public life and bilateral partnerships. The honour adds to Modi’s list of more than 28 civilian awards from foreign countries, including Ethiopia’s Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait’s Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer.