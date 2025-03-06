PM Modi chairs meeting to review cooperative sector progress, stresses on promoting organic products

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the cooperative sector and emphasised the need for partnerships with global cooperative organizations and for promoting organic products with special focus on export markets.

Modi also recommended the use of digital public infrastructure (Agristack) to expand agriculture and related activities in cooperative sector and highlighted the importance of integrating UPI with RuPay Kisan Credit Card to facilitate financial transactions.

During the meeting here, discussions were held on promoting "Sahkar Se Samruddhi" bringing transformation through technological advancements in the cooperative sector, plans to increase the participation of youth and women in cooperatives, and the various initiatives of the Ministry of Cooperation, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The meeting was attended by Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need for partnerships with global cooperative organizations to expand the Indian cooperative sector and stressed promoting organic products through cooperative organizations.

He also suggested focusing on export markets and developing a soil testing model through cooperatives to improve agricultural practices.

Modi emphasized the need for healthy competition among cooperative organizations, the statement said.

He also emphasized the importance of documenting the assets of cooperative organizations to ensure transparency and suggested promoting cooperative farming as a more sustainable agricultural model.

In the context of education, the prime minister proposed introducing cooperative courses in schools, colleges, and IIMs, as well as promoting successful cooperative organizations to inspire future generations, according to the statement.

He further said that young graduates should be encouraged to contribute, and cooperative organisations should be ranked based on their performance, so as to promote competition and growth simultaneously.

During the meeting, the prime minister was also briefed about National Cooperation Policy and key achievements of the Ministry of Cooperation over the past three-and-a-half years, the statement said.

Realising the vision of 'Sahkar Se Samruddhi’, the ministry has formulated a draft of the National Cooperation Policy 2025 through an extensive consultation process.

The objective of National Cooperation Policy 2025 is to facilitate the systematic and holistic development of the cooperative sector, with a focus on accelerating rural economic development, while prioritizing women and youth.

It aims to promote a cooperative-based economic model and establish a robust legal and institutional framework, the statement further said.

Furthermore, the policy endeavours to deepen the grassroots impact of cooperatives and significantly enhance the contribution of the cooperative sector to the overall development of the country, it said.

Since its inception, the ministry has undertaken 60 initiatives across seven key areas to promote and strengthen the cooperative movement, it added.

These initiatives include the digitization of cooperative institutions through the National Cooperative Database and Computerization Projects, as well as the strengthening of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

Additionally, the ministry has focused on enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of cooperative sugar mills.

The Centre has implemented various schemes for cooperative societies through a "whole of government approach", integrating over 15 schemes from more than 10 ministries at the PACS level, the statement said.

As a result, there has been diversification in cooperative businesses, additional income generation, increased opportunities for cooperatives, and improved accessibility of government schemes in rural areas, it said.

Annual targets have also been set for the formation of these cooperatives, the statement said.

To promote cooperative education, training and research and to provide skilled professionals, a Bill to convert IRMA Anand into 'Tribhuvan Cooperative University' and make it an Institution of National Importance has been introduced in the Parliament, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the growth of cooperatives and their vital role across various sectors.

Cooperative sector’s contribution to India’s economy, particularly in agriculture, rural development, and economic inclusion was highlighted, the statement said.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that presently, one-fifth of the country's population is associated with the cooperative sector, which includes over 8.2 lakh cooperative institutions spanning more than 30 sectors, with a membership exceeding 30 crore individuals.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Ashish Kumar Bhutani; Principal Secretary to the PM P K Mishra; Principal Secretary-2 to the PM Shaktikanta Das; Advisor to the PM Amit Khare; and other senior officials.