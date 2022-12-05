PM Modi Casts Vote In Gujarat Polls Round 2

Prime Minister Modi cast his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad on December 5, during the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

The phase-2 pf the assembly elections is underway since 8 am in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions and will continue till 5 pm.

PM Modi arrived at a polling station at Nishan High School in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city at around 9.30 am to exercise his franchise. He stood in a queue for a while in order to cast his vote.

While leaving the polling station, he showed his inked finger to the crowd that had gathered to welcome him.

He then headed towards his elder brother Soma Modi's house located near the polling station.

Earlier, PM Modi in a tweet had appealed to the people, particularly the young and women voters, to come in large numbers to exercise their voting rights.

He also urged those voting in the by polls being held in different parts of the country "to turnout in large numbers and vote."

For the second phase of the Gujarat polls, a total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are contesting in the 93 Assembly segments spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31% was recorded.

The counting of votes for the total 182 Assembly seats are due to be held on December 8.