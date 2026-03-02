PM Modi, Canada’s Carney set to chart new course for bilateral ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are set to outline a broad framework to strengthen India-Canada relations when they meet in New Delhi on Monday, with trade, energy and critical technologies expected to feature prominently on the agenda.



The talks come as both countries work to stabilise ties that were badly strained after a diplomatic dispute in 2023 over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Officials on both sides have described the discussions as wide-ranging and substantive, reflecting a shared effort to move past the tensions of recent years.

Carney arrived in the Indian capital on Sunday after spending two days in Mumbai, where he met Indian industry leaders. He was received at

the airport by Union Minister Jitin Prasada and later accorded a ceremonial welcome.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media that “a substantive agenda awaits,” including formal talks with Modi.

The meeting is taking place against a volatile international backdrop, with Israel and the United States carrying out attacks on Iran. Sources said the two leaders are likely to exchange views on the evolving situation in the Middle East.

There may also be progress on civil nuclear cooperation, an area of long-standing interest for New Delhi. India is keen to finalise an arrangement that would allow it to procure uranium from Canada as domestic demand for energy continues to rise.

“There’s a rapidly growing demand across India for more energy, technology, and services, exactly what Canada has to offer,” Carney said in a social media post after arriving in Delhi. “We’re here to make sure our workers and businesses can seize these opportunities.”

Following the talks, the two sides are expected to signal their intent to move toward concluding a proposed comprehensive economic partnership agreement. For Canada, strengthening ties with India is also part of a broader push to build a more resilient economy amid strained trade relations with the United States under the Trump administration.

Relations between the two countries hit a low point after then Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged a possible Indian link to Nijjar’s killing, a claim New Delhi rejected as “absurd”. Tensions escalated further in October 2024 with reciprocal expulsions of diplomats.

A thaw began after Carney led the Liberal Party to victory in parliamentary elections in April last year. Since then, both countries have reposted their high commissioners, and Modi and Carney held extensive discussions on rebuilding ties during the G7 summit in Kananaskis in June.